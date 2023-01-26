List of events this weekend in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — From a trail race to a roast battle ending with the anticipated American Football Championship watch party, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Jan. 27
- The 26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center
- Bach's Lunch: 12:20- 1 PM at the First Presbyterian Church
- Rahab's Retreat and Ranch Annual Dinner Fundraiser: 6-8: PM at Maude Cobb Convention Center
- Roast Battle League: 8 PM at The Understudy
Jan. 28
- Highway 155 Farmer's Market: 8 AM- 12 PM at 22053 HWY 155 S. Flint, TX
- The 26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center
- Running the Rose Race: First race begins at 5 AM at Tyler State Park
- 100 Year Celebration of George Washington Carvers Tour in Tyler: 3 PM at Texas African American Museum
- Tyler Public Library's STEM Club with Code Ninjas: 3 PM at Tyler Public Library
- Kilgore Cruise Night: 3-5 PM at Kilgore Mercantile & Music
- Arts!Longview Honors Gala: 5 PM at Longview Community Center
- CTCU presents ACT XII Lindale's Got Talent: 6 PM at Lindale ISD Performing Arts Center
Jan. 29
- The 26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center
- American Football Championship Game Watch Party: 4 PM at Montez Creekside Kitchen