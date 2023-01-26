x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

List of events this weekend in East Texas

There is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend across East Texas.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — From a trail race to a roast battle ending with the anticipated American Football Championship watch party, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend. 

Jan. 27 

Jan. 28 

Jan. 29

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out