Dark comedy 'Mamaw' opens this weekend at Cherokee Civic Theatre

The play is based on a novel about an 80-year-old woman called Mamaw who goes on a killing spree in her town.

RUSK, Texas — “Mamaw,” a play made into an epic poem in two parts, makes its premiere this weekend at the Cherokee Civic Theatre in Rusk.

The play, based on a novel of the same name by Minette Bryant, is a dark comedy about an 80-year-old woman called Mamaw who goes on a killing spree in her small Louisiana town in 1987. The play uses a minimalist set and is not a musical, although its narration is all in intricate poetry.

Mamaw lives alone in her aging mobile home, generally wondering why her grandkids don't visit. Filling her days with soap operas and memories, Mamaw hopes she might do something more with her life before being sent to a nursing home.