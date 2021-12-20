Christmas Under the Bridge gives back to those in need, brings smiles to hundreds

“As Christians, it’s what we’re supposed to do. Just seeing those kids get those presents is the biggest joy,” said Mark Eslicker with Hunger of Love ministry.

TYLER, Texas — Hundreds gathered Saturday under Gentry Parkway bridge in Tyler for a night of smiles and giving back to those in need during the Christmas season.

Hunger for Love’s 10th annual Christmas Under The Bridge featured toy for kids with Santa, worship and Christmas music, clothing, games and snacks.

Mark Eslicker, with the Hunger for Love ministry, said the event is about the true meaning of Christmas — giving.

“As Christians, it’s what we’re supposed to do. Just seeing those kids get those presents is the biggest joy,” he said.

Normally, there would’ve been a sit-down meal for attendees, but due to COVID-19 concerns, cookies, hot chocolate and other snacks were available as an alternative.