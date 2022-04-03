The curtain falls: Longview Ballet Theatre stages what could be last performances

"Cinderella" will be Artistic Director Pat George Mitchell last ballet show before retiring.

LONGVIEW, Texas — After 50 years of providing the community with intricately choreographed performances, the Longview Ballet Theatre is staging what could be its final production this weekend.

Founder and Artistic Director Pat George Mitchell has been teaching ballet for 53 years and has overseen numerous productions over the years, including "Swan Lake," "Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty."

Mitchell said this weekend's performances of "Cinderella" at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center will be her last before retiring.