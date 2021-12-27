Couple turns former school bus into mobile-gaming business for East Texas

Skoolz Out has been renovated to serve as a traveling video gaming center equipped with six TVs and consoles ready to set up at birthday parties and other events.

POLLOK, Texas — Gamers in East Texas now have another mobile option for indulging in their favorite pastime — a former school bus.

Skoolz Out has been renovated to serve as a traveling video gaming center equipped with six TVs and consoles ready to set up at birthday parties and other events throughout the region.

Joshlyn Jackson said she and her husband, who live in Pollok north of Lufkin, are avid gamers who always dreamed of owning their own business. After he lost his job due to COVID-19, the couple decided to take the leap.

“We wanted a storefront but knew that that would probably never happen because it was too much upfront money,” she said. “Tre had the idea of doing a mobile gaming bus. We had previously seen gaming trailers, but that was too boring for our taste so we decided on a bus.”

Skoolz Out, which launched on Dec. 1, offers a wide variety of games from those geared toward helping children learn to games rated for users age 18 and up, as well as Dungeons & Dragons.

Joshlyn Jackson said there is something for everyone and that the couple’s main goal is to make sure people have fun.

“No matter your walk of life, you can find a space with us and a game that will match your interests,” she said. “We also want people to learn how to game better and gain the new experiences they can bring to their own gaming at home. Both me and Tre are well-versed gamers and love to teach others how to better their own abilities.”