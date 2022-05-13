Dance for people with special needs in Tyler returns tonight

The event held for people with special needs will be at the Tyler Rose Garden Complex Center.

TYLER, Texas — The Crystal Ball, a formal dance filled with fun held in Tyler for people with special needs, is back after an almost two-year hiatus.

Ethan Romines is among one of the people who snatched a ticket to the Crystal Ball. His first stop was Mark's Formal in Tyler to get fitted for the perfect tuxedo and find just the right shoes for the special night.

With help from Tamina Wells, owner of Mary Nell's Habilitation Facility in Tyler and organizer of the Crystal Ball, Ethan is able to attend the ball.

She wanted a night where people with special needs can socialize and have fun all while looking the part. She will have food catered from Outback and a live DJ for a night filled with good music and dancing.

"I was like let me bring something back that they're already familiar with and I know that it's enjoyable," Wells said. "So my goal is if it's God's will then I'll do it every year from now on."