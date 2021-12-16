Tickets on sale now for annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s dances

TYLER, Texas — Families are invited to experience an unforgettable evening as the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dances on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Glass Recreation Center for $10 per attendee. If not sold out, tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the dance for $10 per attendee. Only 300 tickets are available for each dance.