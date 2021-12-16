x
Tickets on sale now for annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s dances

The annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dances will be held on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

TYLER, Texas — Families are invited to experience an unforgettable evening as the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dances on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

  • Friday, Feb. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Mother-Son dance for boys ages four to 13 years old. 
  • Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls ages four to eight years old. 
  • Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls ages nine to 13 years old.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Glass Recreation Center for $10 per attendee. If not sold out, tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the dance for $10 per attendee. Only 300 tickets are available for each dance.

For more information about the above-mentioned event or about the Glass Recreation Center, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

