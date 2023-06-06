Comedian Dave Chappelle to headline American Airlines Center on June 29

Tickets went on sale on at 5 p.m. CT on June 5 via Ticketmaster.

DALLAS — Award-winning comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to the American Airlines Center on June 29.

A comedy icon, Chappelle is widely known for his comedy television series "Chapelle's Show" and for appearing on "Saturday Night Live."

He won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019 and earned more than 30 nominations and awards across television and film projects.

He's taken home five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy series "Sticks and Stones" and "Equanimity & The Bird Revelation" and another two for hosting "Saturday Night Live."

His resume also includes four Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album -- from 2017 through 2019, and again in 2022.

Chappelle also hosts a podcast called The Midnight Miracle.