Chick-fil-A food truck now serving South Texas; visited Uvalde to feed families, first responders | Neighborhood Eats

Their store is the closest to those south of San Antonio. So, the truck will primarily cater to those in that direction.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the most successful franchises in the country now has wheels.

"We were selected by Chick-fil-A to take the truck. It was a competition across a four state area. So, we applied. We were excited to get it," said owner and operator Floyd Carpenter.

You'll normally find him and Melissa Carpenter at the brick and mortar location on 2660 SW Military Drive. But now, you might see the Carpenters in different cities across South Texas.

"We've been to Pleasanton and Lytle so far. But, we'll be going to Devine, Somerset, Poteet, Jourdanton and Pearsall," said Floyd.

Even Lytle Mayor Ruben Gonzales came to their grand opening. He told us that the Chick-fil-A truck will be out every single Friday on Main Street.

"For Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter to actually select Lytle as one of the places -- we feel very honored," said Gonzales.

The Carpenters told us that having the truck is a way to bring food to people who can't make the long drive to them. "We've had lines, you know, 200 people deep waiting," said Floyd. "So, people are waiting two hours out in this hot sun, and they don't seem to mind."

People wait for their signatures like the chicken sandwich and the spicy chicken sandwich.

Melissa said they feel called to serve. It's why they took the truck to Uvalde. "We served right there by the elementary school. We served all the first responders...we served some families. Anybody that needed a hot meal."

She told us that if they didn't have the truck, they couldn't have responded the way they did because of the hour and a half drive.

"The shelf life of our food, you know, really doesn't last that long," she said. "Our team really enjoyed helping people."