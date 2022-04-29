Registration ongoing for Dirty Diva Du 2022 at Mineola Nature Preserve

This race is designed to focus on women's empowerment and shines light on the importance of helping women to break barriers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINEOLA, Texas — Ladies, get your racing shoes on...The Diva Du is back!

The Diva Du touts itself as East Texas' first women's-only duathlon with the run-bike-run format. Participants can also sign up for a 5K or 10K.

The Dirty Diva Du 2022 will be a little different than in previous years. The duathlon will be held at the Mineola Nature Preserve, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 30, with the bike ride and running portion taking place on the preserve's trail. The 5K and 10K, however, will be on the nearby roadway.t

According to organizers, the race is designed to focus on women's empowerment. It shines light on the importance of helping women to break barriers and do things they didn't think was possible for them. The event also creates a positive atmosphere for women to have fun and encourage each other.

A post-race party will also take place where participants can mix and mingle, get race medals and celebrate their accomplishments. Proceeds from the race will go to a women's-specific benefactor