During virtual book club chat, McConaughey talks next 'leadership role,' growing up in Longview

McConaughey chatted Tuesday evening with Longview Book Club founder John Nustad through Zoom with other guests joining virtually.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey told the Longview Book Club and others Tuesday that he’s "looking for the next leadership opportunity" in his life as he discussed his book and growing up in Longview.

“I do feel that I’m being called to a leadership role in my life coming up in the next chapter,” McConaughey said as questions continue to swirl surrounding his possible run for governor. “I am measuring how can I be most useful to myself? How can I be most useful to my family? How can I be the most useful to the most amount of people?”

“I don’t know if that’s in politics,” he said of being "useful," listing examples of other areas where he also could serve. “I may be more useful as a preacher. I may be more useful as being the best father I can be and let that be an example. I may be more useful writing another book. I’m not sure.”