East Texas weekend events: St. Patrick's Day celebration, antique shopping and more

TYLER, Texas — If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:
Antique Quilt Show: The second annual antique quilt show continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The exhibit will be open until April 9. There is a $2 donation suggested for attendees. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Mineola Antique Fair: The March antique show is set 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 115 Lankford St. in Mineola. More than 20 vendors will attend the show. Admission and parking are free.
