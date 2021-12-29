East Texas families pick up fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve

Dennis Lilly and his wife Jan work the Fantastic Fireworks stands at 5651 U.S. 259 just north of Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fireworks sales for the December season are expected to boom just before the new year in East Texas, according to at least one local retailer.

“It’s been up and down,” Dennis Lilly said Tuesday. “It just depends on the day — and the weather, apparently.”

Dennis Lilly and his wife Jan work the Fantastic Fireworks stands at 5651 U.S. 259 just north of Longview.

“It’s been good, though,” Jan Lilly said. The couple expect more sales will be made later in the week as they said customers tend to wait until the last minute.

The stand saw a steady stream of traffic midday Tuesday, mostly families stocking up for the holiday weekend.

“Everybody has family over,” Dennis Lilly said.

Stuart Williford and his father Ashley Ruggles were driving by the stand in a Corvette with the top down when they decided to stop for fireworks.