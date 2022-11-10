After 12 years, Charlie Browns Thanksgiving will not be shown in Bergfield park.

After 12 years, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" event will not be shown in Bergfeld park.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank announced Thursday the "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions.

The annual event, which would have celebrated its 12th year, was scheduled for this Friday at Bergfeld Park. The food bank shows the TV special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" each year.