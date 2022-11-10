x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

After 12 years, Charlie Browns Thanksgiving will not be shown in Bergfield park.

After 12 years, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" event will not be shown in Bergfeld park.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank announced Thursday the "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions. 

The annual event, which would have celebrated its 12th year, was scheduled for this Friday at Bergfeld Park. The food bank shows the TV special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" each year. 

“This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We love having this event for our community. We look forward to bringing it back next holiday season.”

RELATED: "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" coming to Lufkin

RELATED: 'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' won't air on TV this year

Before You Leave, Check This Out