After 12 years, Charlie Browns Thanksgiving will not be shown in Bergfield park.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank announced Thursday the "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions.
The annual event, which would have celebrated its 12th year, was scheduled for this Friday at Bergfeld Park. The food bank shows the TV special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" each year.
“This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We love having this event for our community. We look forward to bringing it back next holiday season.”