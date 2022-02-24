East Texas weekend events: Symphony concert, drive-in movie and theater performances

Fun activities for all ages

TEXAS, USA — If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:

"Mutts Gone Nuts!": Canines will rule the stage in "Mutts Gone Nuts!" at 7 p.m. Friday at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University in Longview. Performing dogs include two Guinness World Record champions. The Texas Lone Star Rescue and the Longview Animal and Adoption Center are supporters of the show. Ticket holders are asked to bring a donation of high-quality dog food in a sealed bag. VIP or general tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/muttsgonenuts .

Drive-in movie: See a free showing of “Jungle Cruise” at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Corner Lot at the intersection of Jarratt Street and CR 2103 in Rusk. The Disney movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Attendees can listen through their radio or through the outdoor sound system.