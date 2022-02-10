East Texas weekend events: 'Feel the love' with Valentine's Day activities

Valentines Pop-up Shop: Three days of shopping are scheduled at the 7th annual Valentine Pop-up Shop at 2034 S. Wall Ave. in Tyler. The event is set 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Pop-up Shop will include a vintage Valentine's Day shopping area.

Daddy-daughter and mother-son valentine's dance: The annual mother-son and daddy-daughter valentine's dances hosted by Tyler Parks and Recreation Department are scheduled Friday and Saturday. The mother-son dance for ages 4 to 14 is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The daddy-daughter dance for ages 4 to 8 is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while the daddy-daughter dance for ages 9 to 13 is 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Each dance will be at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. A DJ, refreshments and lots of dancing are planned. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Glass Recreation Center for $10 per attendee. If not sold out, tickets also will be sold at the door the day of the dances at the same cost.