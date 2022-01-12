Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4

TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit.
Here's a list of holiday events this weekend across East Texas:
Dec. 2
- Mistletoe & Magic: Tyler Rose Garden Center
- Magic on Main: 5-9 PM Downtown Bullard
- Memory Tree: 6PM Lillie Russell Memorial Library in Lindale
Dec. 3
- Dolly Parton's Imagination Library: 10AM-2PM Longview World of Wonders
- Mistletoe & Magic: Tyler Rose Garden Center
- Christmas in the Pines: 2PM Downtown Lufkin
- Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp
- Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler
- Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds
- Whitehouse Christmas in the Park: 9AM-7PM Whitehouse City Park
- Magic on Main Christmas Parade: 5:45- 7PM Downtown Bullard
- Movie on Main: 7:30 PM - 9:00PM Downtown Bullard
- Rotary Christmas Parade: 5:30-6:30PM Lindale
- Yulefest: 9AM-7PM Downtown Gilmer
- Christmas in the Market: 3-8PM 200 Loma Vista Dr. in Hallsville
- Santa's Bake Shop: 10AM-8PM Lillie Russell Memorial Library in Lindale
- Hallsville Christmas at the Market: 3-8PM
- Piney Park Trail of Lights: 5-11pm Marshall
Dec. 4
- Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds
- Rangerettes Show: 2 & 5PM Dodson Auditorium Kilgore
- East Texas Symphonic Band: 3PM LeTourneau University Belcher Center
- East Texas Youth Orchestra's Winter Concert: 4 & 6PM Tyler Legacy High School
- Foster Christmas Party: 4:45PM Green Acres Baptist Church
- Longriders Toy Run: 1PM Longriders MC Clubhouse in Tyler
- Best Christmas Pageant Ever: 2:30-4:30 PM Tyler Civic Theatre