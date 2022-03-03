Annual charity 5K, Motown show and more in East Texas this weekend

This weekend is filled with events such as the FRESH 15, Rose City Chili Cook Off, Classic Motown show, a Cinderella play, Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, and many more.

TEXAS, USA — The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

FRESH 15: The ninth annual FRESH 15 hosted by Brookshire Grocery Co. Racing benefiting local nonprofits is from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at FRESH by Brookshire’s, 6990 Old Jacksonville Hwy., in Tyler. The race features a 15K, 5K and the Lil’ FRESHie 1K. All race routes start and finish at FRESH. For more information about the race and to register visit www.bgcracing.com/fresh-15/race-info!

Pop-Up Shopping Party: Come out to a pop-up shopping event supporting local vendors beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Dr. in Tyler. The event is curated toward highlighting local businesses, designers and brands. Customers can discover new things and shop small. All ticket sales support Make-A-Wish and can be bought at https://www.popspotevents.com/events/pop-spot-launch-tyler.