Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes signed an endorsement deal with Head &

Head & Shoulders announced on Twitter that the Kansas City quarterback has joined longtime spokesman Troy Polamalu.

In the commercial, Mahomes battles it out with Polamalu about the product in the "offense vs. defense" advertisement.

Mahomes says the shampoo is like offense for great hair. However, Polamalu says it's more like defense against flakes.

So the question is are you #teamoffense or #teamdefense?

