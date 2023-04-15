East Texas Weekend Planner: April 28-30

TYLER, Texas — This weekend has a variety of events happening across East Texas.
Whether you want to enjoy the best strawberries at a local festival or participate in a fundraiser, there's an event for everyone to enjoy!
A fun bingo night fundraiser dedicated to Hannah Evans will be this Saturday at Picker’s Pavilion in Lindale. From 5 to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy food, a silent auction and bingo while helping the Evans family raise money for Hannah's medical bills.
You can also grab your basket and enjoy fresh strawberries at the Arp Strawberry festival this Saturday from 9 am. to 5 p.m. The strawberry parade will kick off at 1 p.m.
The festival will also feature over 120 vendors, activities, delicious treats and Arp High School seniors will be recognized and awarded scholarships.
Then, you can come to Marshall for petal and paws spring fling this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
This event will feature a variety of plants, food, crafts and gardening tips from the green thumbs up Garden Club of Marshall.
All the proceeds from this plant sale proceeds will go to Marshall Pet Adoption Center so they can continue to find forever homes for cats and dogs in the Harrison County area.
People can also shop 'til they drop at the annual rummage sale at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview this weekend. Attendees can shop for a variety of things like furniture, clothes, toys, appliances and so much more.
The proceeds will go toward the Mobberly Benevolence Ministry led by the family service team.
Here's a list of events:
April 28
- Day of the Construction Worker: 7:30- 11:30 a.m. at Rose Garden Center
- Tyler Blooms Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Southside Bank Downtown Tyler
- Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
80 Acres Market: 4-8 p.m. at 12229 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
Downtown Live Concert- Low D: 5-8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza (Longview)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Evans United Shows Huge Spring Carnival: 6-10 p.m. at Broadway Square Mall
- Free Sunset Rooftop Yoga Party: 6:30-8 p.m. at Downtown Tyler
- Open Mic: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
April 29
- Diva Du 2023- The Final Party: 6:30-11:30 a.m. at Mineola Nature Preserve
- Historic Longview Farmers Market: 7:30- 11:30 a.m. at 105 W Cotton St.
- Kim's Cars & Coffee: 8-10 a.m. at Kim's #47 (Flint)
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Mosaic Market: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at True Vine Pavilion
- Arp Strawberry Festival: 9 a.m-5 p.m. at Arp City Park
Tyler Blooms Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Southside Bank Downtown Tyler
Spring Showdown 5k, 10k, 15k: 9:30 a.m. at Rose Rudman Park
Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Walk: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Caldwell Zoo
- ETX Market 2023: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Downtown Longview
- Spring Into Wellness Market: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Children Park of Tyler
- 80 Acres Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 12229 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
Books & Bites Book Club with Tyler Public Library: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Tyler Public Library
East Texas Bridal Expo: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at HIlton Garden Inn-Longview
Food + Wine Experience at Kiepersol: 12-3 p.m. at Kiepersol Winery
Retro Rendeztwo Vintage Market: 12-6 p.m. at Velvet Vintage Collection
- Evans United Shows Huge Spring Carnival: 1 p.m. at Broadway Square Mall
- Sensory Friendly Haircuts: 1-3 p.m. at Autism Response Team
- College Tailgate Crawfish Boil: 1-5 p.m. at True Vine Brewing
- Cut Beef Burger Cook Off: 5-9 p.m. at Cut Beef HQ 4517 Old Bullard Rd.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Praise Fest 2023: 5-9 p.m. at Downtown Tyler
Festival of Steel Concerts: 5:30-8 p.m. at Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College
- The Spence and Paul Juggling Show: 7-8:30 p.m. at Woman's Building
- Movies in the Park: 8:15 -10 p.m. at Bergfeld Park & Fun Forest
April 30
- 80 Acres Market: 12-6 p.m. at 12229 FM 1650 (Gilmer)
- Petals and Paws Spring Fling: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Marshall Pet Adoption Center
- Evans United Shows Huge Spring Carnival: 1 p.m. at Broadway Square Mall
- The Spence and Paul Juggling Show: 3-4:30 p.m. at Woman's Building