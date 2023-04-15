East Texas Weekend Planner: April 28-30

Whether you want to enjoy the best strawberries at a local festival or participate in a fundraiser, there's an event for everyone to enjoy!

TYLER, Texas — This weekend has a variety of events happening across East Texas.

A fun bingo night fundraiser dedicated to Hannah Evans will be this Saturday at Picker’s Pavilion in Lindale. From 5 to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy food, a silent auction and bingo while helping the Evans family raise money for Hannah's medical bills.

You can also grab your basket and enjoy fresh strawberries at the Arp Strawberry festival this Saturday from 9 am. to 5 p.m. The strawberry parade will kick off at 1 p.m.

The festival will also feature over 120 vendors, activities, delicious treats and Arp High School seniors will be recognized and awarded scholarships.

Then, you can come to Marshall for petal and paws spring fling this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

This event will feature a variety of plants, food, crafts and gardening tips from the green thumbs up Garden Club of Marshall.

All the proceeds from this plant sale proceeds will go to Marshall Pet Adoption Center so they can continue to find forever homes for cats and dogs in the Harrison County area.

People can also shop 'til they drop at the annual rummage sale at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview this weekend. Attendees can shop for a variety of things like furniture, clothes, toys, appliances and so much more.

The proceeds will go toward the Mobberly Benevolence Ministry led by the family service team.

