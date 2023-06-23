East Texas Weekend Planner: June 23-25

TYLER, Texas — The first official weekend of summer is finally here and there's a list of fun event you can enjoy in the sun.
Celebrate our important pollinators this Saturday at the annual Bee Day in the Garden at the Tyler Rose Garden from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Keep Tyler Beautiful hosted a week-long celebration of National Pollinator Week. There will be activites, vendors, and workshops to learn about the importance of bees and other pollinators.
Put on your best cowboy outfit and head to the 30th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo in Longview. This event starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature rodeo races, music and so much more! Make sure to buy you tickets in advance.
Grab your wallets and donate to a good cause this weekend in Gilmer at the Boots the Tumor fundraising event. Credit Union of Texas will be selling bbq plates cooked by Longhorn Smokehouse and have two auctions. They money raised will be donated to Jarrett Van Curen to pay for his medical and travel expenses as he battles the tumor.
June 23
- Glass Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Glass Recreation Center
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Code Ninjas Camp: JR Adventures in Game Design (Ages 5 to 7): 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Code Ninjas Tyler
Summer Theatre Arts Review Drama Workshops: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre
Little Lotus Retreat - Kids Summer Camp: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Boulders on Lake Tyler
RH Equestrian Summer Camp: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17137 County Road 43 (Tyler)
Free Summer Playground Program: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Glass Recreation Program
Discovery Science Place Summer Camp - Astronaut Camp: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Discovery Science Place
Summer Camp at Little Land of Tyler: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Little Land
TJC Summer Camp - Women's Youth Basketball Camp (Grades K-4): 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Tyler Junior College
UT Tyler Camp: A Splash of Color (Ages 8-11): 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at UT Tyler
HAMM Aviation Camp 2023: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Historic Aviation Memorial Museum
Kidflix Summer Movie Series ( Minions: The Rise of Gru): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
Fab Fridays: 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at Tyler Public Library
“Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12-5 p.m. at TMA
TJC Summer Camp - Women's Basketball Camp (Grades 4-8): 1-4 p.m. at TJC
Junior Lotus Retreat - Kids Summer Camp: 3-6 p.m. at the Boulders at Lake Tyler
The Sound of Music: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
June 24
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Highway 155 Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 22053 Highway 155 S. in Flint
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- TJC Summer Camp - Middle School Basketball Position Camp (Guards): 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at TJC
- Custom Truckers 2023 Annual Custom Wheel Show: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Downtown Tyler on the Square
- Bats! Texas' Billion Dollar Aerialists: 8:30- 9:30 a.m. at Tyler State Park
- FREE Urban American Outdoors Kids Fishing Derby: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Faulkner Park
- Mosaic Market: 9 a.m. at Sola Bread Co.
- Bee Day in the Garden: 10 a.m. at the Tyler Rose Garden
- Summer Pop Up Market: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.in Tyler
HAMM Aviation Camp 2023: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Historic Aviation Memorial Museum
- Kidflix Summer Movie Series: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
- Saturdays Are For Warhammer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ground Zero Comics
- Sensory Friendly Haircuts: 1-3 p.m. at Autism Response Team
- Zombie Apocalypse Hike: 2-3:30 p.m. Tyler State Park
- Summer Market: 5-9 p.m. at Coco Bean Coffee
- Edom Art House Grand Opening: 6-9 p.m. at Edom Art House
- Bulls, Bronc, & Barrels: 7-9 p.m. at Cross Brand Cowboy Church
- Summer Nights Series: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- The Sound of Music: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
June 25
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Kidflix Summer Movie Series: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
- The Sound of Music: 2:30 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Texas African American Museum-African American Music Month Celebration: 5-8 p.m. at the Texas African American Museum