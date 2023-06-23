x
East Texas Weekend Planner: June 23-25

Check out these fun events that are happening across East Texas during the first official weekend of summer!

TYLER, Texas — The first official weekend of summer is finally here and there's a list of fun event you can enjoy in the sun.

Bee Day in the Garden 

Celebrate our important pollinators this Saturday at the annual Bee Day in the Garden at the Tyler Rose Garden from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Keep Tyler Beautiful hosted a week-long celebration of National Pollinator Week. There will be activites, vendors, and workshops to learn about the importance of bees and other pollinators. 

30th Annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo

Put on your best cowboy outfit and head to the 30th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo in Longview. This event starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature rodeo races, music and so much more! Make sure to buy you tickets in advance.

Mr. Van Curen 'Boots the Tumor' Fundraiser

Grab your wallets and donate to a good cause this weekend in Gilmer at the Boots the Tumor fundraising event. Credit Union of Texas will be selling bbq plates cooked by Longhorn Smokehouse and have two auctions. They money raised will be donated to Jarrett Van Curen to pay for his medical and travel expenses as he battles the tumor. 

Here's a full list of events this weekend:

