East Texas Weekend Planner: Sept. 1-3

TEXAS, USA — It's Labor Day weekend and there's a list of fun events happening across East Texas.
Whether it's inside or outside, there's an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Here's a full list of events this weekend:
Sept. 1
- Gallery Main Street: Featured Artist Avery Teeter: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Swing Dancing with Tyler Swing Thing: 7:30 to10 p.m. at Artistic Dance Concepts
Sept. 2
- Historical Farmers Market: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Downtown Longview
- Annual Daffodil Bulb Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center
- Gallery Main Street: Featured Artist Avery Teeter: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Cars and Coffee: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Corner Bakery
- Highway 155 Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 22053 Highway 155 S. in Flint
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Kilgore Weekly Farmer's Market: 8a.m.-12 p.m. at World's Richest Acre
- First Saturday Hike: 9 a.m. at Tyler State Park
- Saturdays Are For Warhammer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ground Zero Comics
- Texas Bridal Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Hill Farm
- Fall Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitehouse Community Library
- “Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12-5 p.m. at TMA
- Sharon Shrine Circus: 2 to 6 p.m. at The Oil Palace
- 8th Anniversary at High Hill Farm with The Magills: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at High Hill Farm
- Symphony in the Park: 7 to 8 p.m. at Bergfeld Parl
- East Texas Women Of Music Showcase: 7 to 11 p.m. at The Forge Bar and Grill
- Majesty Event Center Labor Day Weekend Luau: 8-11:59 p.m. at Majestic Event Center
- Rose City Comedy (Casey Coleman): 8:30-10:15 p.m. at Rose City Comedy
Sept. 3
- Gallery Main Street: Featured Artist Avery Teeter: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- “Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12-5 p.m. at TMA
- Sharon Shrine Circus: 2 to 6 p.m. at The Oil Palace
- Labord Day Fireworks: 6 to 9 p.m. at Lake Palestine Resort