TYLER, Texas — If you're feeling extra lucky this week, we have a list of events across East Texas you can enjoy.
Here's a list of events:
March 17
- Caldwell Arts Academy Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 pm at Gallery Main Street
- Critter Scene Investigations: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.at Tyler State Park
- Vintage Market Days of East Texas Spring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Oil Palace
- St. Patrick’s Day Event (Pictures with Leprechaun): 10 a.m.- 8p.m. at Green Acres Shopping Center
- Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
- St. Paddy's Day at True Vine Brewing Company: 11 am.-10 p.m.at True Vine Brewing Co.- Earl Campbell
- Master Gardeners Library Lecture Series: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tyler Public Library
- Caddo Culture: Everyday Life & Epic Legends at Tyler State Park: 2-3 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- Live Music: St. Patty's at ETX Brewing with LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY: 2-10:30 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- St. Patrick’s Day Party at Republic Icehouse with CONTRABAND Live: 5-11:59 p.m. at Republic Icehouse
- Roast Battle League: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
March 18
- Caldwell Arts Academy Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 pm at Gallery Main Street
- Rockin Shamrock 5k, 10k, 15k: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Rose Rudman Park
- Dogwood Festival & Parade: 9 a.m. at Downtown Palestine
- Keep Tyler Beautiful P.T. Cole Restroom Mural: 9-11 a.m. at P.T. Cole Park
- Pop Up Market & Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. at Downtown Tyler on the Square
- Spring Festival: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Downtown Tyler on the Square
- 33rd Annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center
- Barstool Races: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Froge Bar and Grill (Ben Wheeler)
- Vintage Market Days of East Texas Spring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Oil Palace
- Third Annual Antique Quilt display: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Goodman LeGrand Museum
- Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
- Live Music: St. Patty's at ETX Brewing with LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY: 2-10:30 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co
- Trap Ball! at Tyler State Park: 2-3 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- 80's Adult Skate Night: 10 p.m.- 12 a.m. at REO Starplex Event Center & Roller Rink (Longview)
- Card 53: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
March 19
- Caldwell Arts Academy Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 pm at Gallery Main Street
- Vintage Market Days of East Texas Spring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Oil Palace
- Mimosas & Music: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Big Shot Coffee House