Inaugural Boots & Bling Gala raises autism awareness

BULLARD, Texas — Elijah’s Retreat on Saturday hosted its inaugural Boots & Bling Gala at the Eagles Bluff Country Club in Bullard.
The event focused on a live and silent auction to raise funds and awareness for children with autism and also included dinner, dancing, and live music.
Elijah's Retreat nurtures attachment for families facing autism through outdoor adventure and the interaction with therapeutic animals. They strive to create a beautiful, peaceful setting for families to disconnect from schedules and simply see the world through their child's eyes as they explore nature and animals with new excitement.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.
