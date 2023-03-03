East Texas Weekend Planner: March 3-5

TYLER, Texas — It's the first weekend of March, and East Texas is filled with many outdoor activities this weekend.
Here's a list of events:
March 3
- Rose City Classic Invitational: The Oil Palace
- Girlfriend Weekend: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at High Hill Farm (Arp)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Girls Bonfire Night: 6-8 p.m. at Cross Brand Cowboy Church
- IF Tyler 2023: 6-9:30 p.m. at South Spring Baptist Church
- Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
March 4
- Rose City Classic Invitational: The Oil Palace
- FRESH 15| 15K, 5K, and Lil' FRESHie 1K races: 5- 11 a.m. by FRESH Brookshire's
- 41st Rose City Chili Cookoff: 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Sharon Shriners
- First Saturday Hike at Tyler State Park: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- Girl's Getaway Day: Shopping & Bachelorette Event: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Tyler Rose Garden
- Food + Wine Experience: 12- 3p.m. at Kiepersol
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Girl's Getaway Day: Shopping & Bachelorette Event: 5-8 p.m. at Tyler Rose Garden
- "The ones that got away": 6-8 p.m. at Inbetween Studio
- IF Tyler 2023: 6-9:30 p.m. at South Spring Baptist Church
- Star Party Saturday: 8-9:30 p.m. at Center for Earth and Space Science Education (TJC)
- Fat Man & Little Boy, Two Man Improv Show: 8-10 p.m. at Understudy Comedy
March 5
- Rose City Classic Invitational: The Oil Palace
- 41st Rose City Chili Cookoff: 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Sharon Shriners
- Tribute to Townes Can Zandt: 2-4 p.m. at The Forge Bar and Grill
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place