Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull join forces for 'The Trilogy Tour' making stop in Alamo City

The three will share the stage at the AT&T Center on Sunday, Nov. 19 and feature three unique headlining sets from each artist.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Latin legend Enrique Iglesias is teaming up with Ricky Martin and Pitbull for what the three are calling the “The Trilogy Tour” and they are headed to the Alamo City this winter.

The trio will share the stage at the AT&T Center on Sunday, Nov. 19 and feature three unique headlining sets from each artist.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!”

The 19-city tour kicks off on October 14 at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena and makes stops across North America in Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on December 10.

See the tour dates below:

Oct. 14 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Oct. 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct. 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Nov. 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Nov. 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Nov. 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Nov. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Dec. 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 10 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena

Enrique Iglesias expressed his enthusiasm saying, "I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour."

Whether you're a fan of reggaeton, salsa pop, or dance and electronic music, you are sure to enjoy this epic show.

Ricky Martin added, "Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic!"

You can register now through Sunday, June 4 at 10:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Selected fans will receive an access code to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, June 7. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE.