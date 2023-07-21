East Texas Weekend Planner: July 21-23

TEXAS, USA — We're have way through the summer and there is still a lot of fun events happening across East Texas.
Whether it's inside or outside, there's an event for everyone this weekend.
Here's a full list of events this weekend:
July 21
- Glass Summer Camp: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Glass Recreation Center
- Gallery Main Street: Featured Artist Avery Teeter: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Code Ninjas Camp: JR Adventures in Game Design (Ages 5 to 7): 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Code Ninjas Tyler
Summer Theatre Arts Review Drama Workshops: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre
Astronaut Camp: 9 a.m. at Discovery Science Place
Free Summer Playground Program: 9 a.m. at Glass Recreation enter
Senior Pool Time: 9 a.m. at Fun Forest Pool
Kidflix Summer Movie Series (Sonic the Hedgehog): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
TMA's "Off the Walls" Free Summer Pop-Up Art: 10 a.m.-12 p.m at Bergfeld Park
Baby Beach Party: 10:30 a.m.- noon at Tyler Public Library
Fab Fridays: 10:30- 11:30 a.m. at Tyler Public Library6 p.m. at
“Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12-5 p.m. at TMA
Culture of Prayer Conference: 6 p.m. at 2900 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75605, United States
- Hairspray Sing Along: 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall
- Swing Dancing with Tyler Swing Thing: 7:30 p.m. at Artistic Dance Concepts
- FOOTLOOSE: 8-10 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
July 22
- Historical Farmers Market: 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Downtown Longview
- Longview Texas Gun Show: 7:30 a.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center
- Gallery Main Street: Featured Artist Avery Teeter: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Highway 155 Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 22053 Highway 155 S. in Flint
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Kilgore Weekly Farmer's Market: 8a.m.-12 p.m. at World's Richest Acre
- Texas Shakespeare Festival - Todrick the Not-So-Terrible: 10 a.m. at Ann Dean Turk Performing Arts Center
- Cultivating Calm Workshop: 10-11 a.m. at Glass Recreation Center
- Wilderness Backpack & Ranger Backcountry Hike: 10 a.m.-noon at Tyler State Park
- D2R (Drive to Remember) 2023: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center
- Kidflix Summer Movie Series (Sonic the Hedgehog): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
- Lindale LOVE Scavenger Hunt for Couples Date Night: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hubbard Street Lindale
- Saturdays Are For Warhammer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ground Zero Comics
- “Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12-5 p.m. at TMA
- Dungeon Crawl Classics: 12 p.m. at Dragon's Nest
Culture of Prayer Conference: 1:30 p.m. at 2900 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75605, United States
Cryptozoology Hike: 2-3 p.m. at Tyler State Park
Friends & Flower Crowns: 2-4 p.m. at Heartisans Marketplace.
- Discovery Science Place Educators Open House: 5-8 p.m. at Discovery Science Place
- Barbie Dress-Up Party: 7 p.m. at Times Square Grand Slam
- FOOTLOOSE: 7:30-10 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Summer Nights Series: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Sci-Fi Festival ("Concert Under the Stars" MUSIC & MOVIE): 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Kokomo Theatre
- All Star Improv: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
July 23
- Gallery Main Street: Featured Artist Avery Teeter: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Kidflix Summer Movie Series (Sonic the Hedgehog): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
- Longview Texas Gun Show: 10 a.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center
- “Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12-5 p.m. at TMA
- Emily Rae's Summer Bridal Spectacular: 1-4 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn Longview
- Texas Shakespeare Festival - Something Rotten: 2 p.m. at Anne Dean Turk Performing Arts Center
- Free Art Lecture: 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Tyler Museum
- Trivia: 7:30 p.m. at Republic Ice House