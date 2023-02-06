East Texas Weekend Planner: June 2-4

Whether it's taking a dip in a pool or walking in a march, there's an event for everyone to do this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The weather is warming up and there is a list of fun events that will keep you cool this weekend! Whether it's taking a dip in a pool or walking in a march, there's an event for everyone to do on the first unofficial weekend of summer.

Tyler Pride March 2023

Support the LGBTQ+ community by walking in a 1.5 mile march this Sunday in Tyler's Downtown Square starting at 10 a.m. The 3rd annual Tyler Pride March will begin 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. This event will also feature vendors and performers.

The Tyler Pride Fair will be held on June 17.

Fun Forest Pool Opens

Summer is around the corner and that means the Fun Forest Pool opens up fo the season. The pool will be open for the summer staring June 3 at noon. For a each visit, it's 1 dollar for residents and 2 dollars for non-residents. Plus Tyler Transit will give children under 12 a free ride to the pool!

Alabama Coushatta 53rd Annual Powwow

Take a trip down to Livingston for the 53rd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. This 2-day event will feature Native American arts, food, and performance. Tickets are 7 dollars a day, children 6 and under enter for free.

TABA Parade of Homes

The Tyler Area Builders Association will showcase a variety of homes in their 70th Annual TABA Parade of Homes. Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., visitors can tour newly constructed homes. Tickets are $15 and $5 for children 12 and under. You can see these beautiful homes from June 3 to June 11.

Here's a full list of events this weekend:

June 2

June 3