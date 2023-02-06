East Texas Weekend Planner: June 2-4

TYLER, Texas — The weather is warming up and there is a list of fun events that will keep you cool this weekend! Whether it's taking a dip in a pool or walking in a march, there's an event for everyone to do on the first unofficial weekend of summer.
Tyler Pride March 2023
Support the LGBTQ+ community by walking in a 1.5 mile march this Sunday in Tyler's Downtown Square starting at 10 a.m. The 3rd annual Tyler Pride March will begin 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. This event will also feature vendors and performers.
The Tyler Pride Fair will be held on June 17.
Fun Forest Pool Opens
Summer is around the corner and that means the Fun Forest Pool opens up fo the season. The pool will be open for the summer staring June 3 at noon. For a each visit, it's 1 dollar for residents and 2 dollars for non-residents. Plus Tyler Transit will give children under 12 a free ride to the pool!
Alabama Coushatta 53rd Annual Powwow
Take a trip down to Livingston for the 53rd Annual Powwow hosted by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. This 2-day event will feature Native American arts, food, and performance. Tickets are 7 dollars a day, children 6 and under enter for free.
TABA Parade of Homes
The Tyler Area Builders Association will showcase a variety of homes in their 70th Annual TABA Parade of Homes. Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., visitors can tour newly constructed homes. Tickets are $15 and $5 for children 12 and under. You can see these beautiful homes from June 3 to June 11.
Here's a full list of events this weekend:
June 2
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- RH Equestrian Summer Camp: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at17137 County Road 43
Tyler, Texas
- “Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tyler Museum of Art
- Code Ninjas Camp: Stop Motion Animation (Ages 8+): 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Code Ninjas Tyler
- Alabama Coushatta 53rd Annual Powwow: 2 p.m. at Alabama-Coushatta Veteran's Pavilion
- Live Music with Shane Andrews: 6-9 p.m. at Lake Palestine Resort
- Texas Bar Crawl with Meredith Crawford, Chris Rasco, Wes Nickson: 6-11 p.m. at True Vine Brewing Co.
- Swing Dancing with Tyler Swing Thing: 7:30-10 p.m. at Artistic Dance Concepts
June 3
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Highway Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. at 22053 155 S. Flint:
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Hillside Art Wall Unveiling Ceremony: 9 a.m. at Hillside Park
- First Saturday Hike: 9-11:30 a.m. at Tyler State Park
- Fishing with Dads: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Glass Recreation Center
- RH Equestrian Summer Camp: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at17137 County Road 43
Tyler, Texas
- 70th Annual TABA Parade of Homes: 10 a.m.- 6p.m. at multiple locations
- Fiddle Zoo for Kids at Fine Arts: 10-11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church
- Saturdays Are For Warhammer: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Ground Zero Comics
- Summer Reading Program Kick-Off: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Whitehouse Community Library
- Summer Splash Day: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Likewise Coffee
- Alabama Coushatta 53rd Annual Powwow: 12 p.m. at Alabama-Coushatta Veteran's Pavilion
- Food + Wine Experience: 12-3 p.m. at Kiepersol
- “Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tyler Museum of Art
- Fun Forest Pool Opens for the Season: 12-5 p.m. at Fun Forest Pool
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: 2 p.m. at Liberty Hall
- Jesus March: 2:30- 4 p.m. at Downtown Tyler Square
- The Heavenly Life: Mahler's 4th Symphony presented by New Texas Sinfonia: 7:30-9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church
- Star Party Saturday: 8-9:30 p.m. at The Earth and Space Science Center
June 4
- Tyler Pride March 2023: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Downtown Tyler
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- “Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller”: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tyler Museum of Art
- 70th Annual TABA Parade of Homes: 2- 6p.m. at multiple locations
- The Heavenly Life: Mahler's 4th Symphony presented by New Texas Sinfonia: 7:30-9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church