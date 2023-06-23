The 38th annual Parker County Peach Festival is almost here: Join WFAA at the foodie's paradise

Enjoy peachy treats beyond the imagination, carnival goodies, crafts and activity booths on Saturday, July 8 in Weatherford.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — It's a foodie's paradise at the 38th Annual Parker County Peach Festival in Weatherford.

Enjoy tons of peachy treats, ice creams, cobblers, cakes, jams and teas. Plus, delight your tastebuds with festival favorites of corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, curly fries and other carnival goodies.

Checkout the food and bike competitions and more!

Catch the Peach Pedal Bike Rides, checkout the kid's play areas, and explore more than 200 arts, handmade crafts and activity vendors.

When:

Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where:

1 Courthouse Square - Weatherford

There will be free parking and free shuttles to transport you to and from the event.

Admission:

All ages are welcome! Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

Join WFAA:

Swing by WFAA Family First area, visit with WFAA's Rebecca Lopez and Scoop Jefferson.

