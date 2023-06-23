x
Events

The 38th annual Parker County Peach Festival is almost here: Join WFAA at the foodie's paradise

Enjoy peachy treats beyond the imagination, carnival goodies, crafts and activity booths on Saturday, July 8 in Weatherford.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — It's a foodie's paradise at the 38th Annual Parker County Peach Festival in Weatherford. 

Enjoy tons of peachy treats, ice creams, cobblers, cakes, jams and teas. Plus, delight your tastebuds with festival favorites of corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, curly fries and other carnival goodies.

Checkout the food and bike competitions and more!  

Credit: Weatherford Champer of Commerce

Catch the Peach Pedal Bike Rides, checkout the kid's play areas, and explore more than 200 arts, handmade crafts and activity vendors.

When: 

Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Credit: Weatherford Champer of Commerce

Where: 

1 Courthouse Square - Weatherford 

There will be free parking and free shuttles to transport you to and from the event. 

Admission: 

All ages are welcome! Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

Join WFAA: 

Swing by WFAA Family First area, visit with WFAA's Rebecca Lopez and Scoop Jefferson

Special Thanks: 

Weatherford Champer of Commerce  

City of Weatherford  

Family First Sponsors: 

Baylor, Scott and White 

Parker University

1-800-Got-Junk

 

