Country duo Brooks & Dunn announce North Texas stop on upcoming tour

The Grammy award-winning duo will be joined by Scotty McCreery

FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Boot Scootin' Boogie" is coming to Dickies Arena this Spring.

Duo Brooks & Dunn announced a May 6 stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for their Reboot 2023 Tour.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!” said Kix Brooks, in the tour announcement.

The duo last toured in 2021, the first in 10 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, Brooks & Dunn's website and Live Nation.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn.

The show at Dickies is one of only two Texas stops for the duo this year, with a show at RodeoHouston slated for March 1.