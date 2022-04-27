We can sing about Bruno! 'Encanto' sing-along concert coming to Dallas

The tour will make four stops in Texas, combining the award-winning film with an on-stage band.

DALLAS — If you've been looking for things to do in town this summer, Disney has something for you and the kids!

They announced the tour dates for the upcoming "Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" for their award-winning movie, "Encanto."

The tour includes concerts in four Texas cities, including Dallas. You can see them at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday, July 29.

The "Encanto" tour will also make a stop in El Paso (July 26), Lubbock (July 27) and Houston (July 28).

Fans of all ages can watch the entire movie and sing along as a live band performs every song from the soundtrack.