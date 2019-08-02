Enjoy Tyler:
- Mother/Son Valentine's Dance (ages 4-13)
When: Friday, February 8th, 2019 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Glass Recreation Center - 501 W. 32nd St.
- Daddy/Daughter Valentine's Dance (ages 9-13)
When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Glass Recreation Center - 501 W. 32nd St.
- Sharon Shriners Hospital FREE Screening Clinic
When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Sharon Shriners 10027 State Highway 31 East
- Meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where:Tyler Suddenlink Store - 4949 South Broadway, Tyler, TX, 75701
- Tyler Hit the Bricks
When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tyler
Enjoy Longview:
- 1920's themed Daddy/Daughter Dance
When: Friday, February 8th, 2019 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: East Texas Builders Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road