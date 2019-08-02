Enjoy Tyler:

  • Mother/Son Valentine's Dance (ages 4-13)

       When: Friday, February 8th, 2019 7-8:30 p.m.

       Where: Glass Recreation Center - 501 W. 32nd St.

  • Daddy/Daughter Valentine's Dance (ages 9-13)

       When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 7-8:30 p.m.

       Where: Glass Recreation Center - 501 W. 32nd St.
  • Sharon Shriners Hospital FREE Screening Clinic 

       When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

       Where: Sharon Shriners 10027 State Highway 31 East
  • Meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 

       When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

       Where:Tyler Suddenlink Store - 4949 South Broadway, Tyler, TX, 75701 
  • Tyler Hit the Bricks

       When: Saturday, February 9th, 2019 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

       Where: Downtown Tyler
Enjoy Longview:

  • 1920's themed Daddy/Daughter Dance

       When: Friday, February 8th, 2019 6:30-8:30 p.m.

       Where: East Texas Builders Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road
