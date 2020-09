After months closed due to the pandemic, the presidential site is reopening.

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood home is celebrating its reopening on Labor Day.

The presidential site has been closed since March due to COVID-19.

Featured at the reopening will be tours, door prizes and free book giveaways.

Visitors can swing by the home from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 5.

For more information on this event and activities going on at the home, you can visit the Facebook page or the website.