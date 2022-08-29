'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September

The festival is a month-long celebration of the city's quirky history and culture.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month.

The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."

The "Party at the Downtown Promenade" parade is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The parade will feature floats, dancers, marchers, music and more. Visit San Marcos recommends getting downtown early to pick up a coffee or breakfast and find a good spot for the parade.

Afterward, the Downtown Street Faire will be held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The all-day event includes a juried art market, food trucks and live music.

Of course, you can always celebrate the city's mermaids by showing some extra love to the San Marcos River or supporting the Mermaid Society of Texas.

In July, KVUE spoke with the society's executive director about what the mermaids mean and the work that they do. See the full interview below:

