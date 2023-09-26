Morgan Wallen adds North Texas concert to 2024 tour. Here's where and when

ARLINGTON, Texas — With about 10 concerts left for the year, country star Morgan Wallen just announced on Tuesday that he is doubling his tour dates, including a stop in North Texas for next year.
The singer announced on Tuesday morning that he will have 10 more concerts in 2024. His social media post included a facetime call with retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, then ended with his brother, fellow QB retiree Eli Manning.
The CMA-nominated singer will be in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, July 25. He will be on the road with a rotating line of guests including Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.
If you're looking to see Morgan Wallen, you'll have to deal with Ticketmaster's registration roulette.
According to the website, fans have to register for a chance to get access to his tickets. Not everyone who registers will be able to get them. Registration is open from now until Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:59 p.m. local time.
On Oct. 3, those who register will get an email letting them know that they'll get first grabs at tickets, or put on a waitlist. Those who get picked to go first will get an access code the day before tickets go on sale. Once that group has their chance, fans on the waitlist will be randomly selected for the next shot at tickets.
Ticketmaster's registration system has been active since Beyoncé announced her tour back in February. After the trouble during sales for Taylor Swift's tour, the company says its system "helps block bots, reduces resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show."
