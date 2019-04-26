LINDALE, Texas — Abbey Van Andel spends her time like most 16-year-olds, going to school and participating in extra curricular activities, but unlike most her age she's starting a physical therapy program for children with down syndrome in Guatemala.

"She loves helping people," said Jim Bell, CEO of Capstone Advising.

That love is why Abbey wants to become a physical therapist when she grows up. But while visiting Guatemala on mission trips, she realized she didn't have to wait to start making a difference there.

"Physical therapy is really important," she explained. "Because in Guatemala, kids with down syndrome, or any kind of special needs are just kind of set aside because they can't really be helpful to the family in order to raise money."

During one of her visits she worked with the Guatemala Down Syndrome School and already had a connection to it. So she decided to create a plan.

"By giving them physical therapy and allowing them to kind of have, like everyday skills and assets."

With the help of Capstone Advising, a company that works with high school students on service projects, she's been creating a business model that would pay the salary of a PT teacher for two years.

"We've kind of been setting up a plan of like resources, monetary needs, physical needs, and kind of how that are going to play out," Abbey said.

While she is still in the beginning stages, she hopes to raise $100,000 and then, after two years, the program will be self sufficient.

"So hopefully, by the time I graduate high school, it'll kind of be like, on their own."

She will be going back to Guatemala again in June to talk more logistics she said with the school. In the meantime, she is trying to raise funds.

"You can go to the Orphan Outreach website, and there's a donation tab," she explained. "The only catch is that you have to make sure that in the comments section that you specify it's for the Down Syndrome School physical therapy program."

