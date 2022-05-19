Gilmer nonprofit gives services & free baby formula to families in need

Open Door Pregnancy Center in Gilmer is stepping up to help Northeast Texans struggling to find baby formula.

GILMER, Texas — Families are still scrambling to find baby formulas that fit their child’s diet. Some nonprofits in the area are stepping up to ensure parents can get what they need.

Out in Gilmer, Open Door Pregnancy Center is one of the few locations trying to make a difference. As families still struggle to find baby formula this organization is determined to do all they can.

"When you go in the stores you see bare shelves, that's true everywhere," Teresa Owen, founder of ODPC said. "Tuesday, we decided to just make a list of the baby formula that we had in stock, throw it out there on our Facebook page. This morning the phone had been ringing off the hook with moms looking for this type of formula or that type of formula."

ODPC is creating a safe space hoping to provide to every family in need.

"I've answered the phone several times today and we've been able to tell them that we have both powder and the liquid form formula," Jennifer Pritchett, development director of ODPC said.

Feeding babies is a delicate act and not all have the same needs when it comes to formulas.

"They don't digest that well, they need to have the ready to feed formula sometimes," Pritchett said. "That's actually been a real help to some people."

Formulas and diapers aren't the only things this organization provides.

"We provide parents with free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and parenting support," Owen said. "We have a baby store and parenting classes. We ask them to come participate in the parenting classes. Those can be prenatal classes, childbirth classes, breastfeeding classes, just whatever that they are needing at the time of support ."

So if you’re a family is needing help, ODPC wants to hear from you. The organization is planning a diaper give away on June 23, along with two mommy and me classes on June 16 & 21.