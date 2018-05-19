You know how it's frowned upon to wear white at a wedding, unless you're the bride? Oprah Winfrey is aware of that fashion rule, too.

So when Oprah, a royal wedding guest, realized that the cream dress she had planned to wear to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials appeared to be bright white, she opted for a last-minute switch.

As best friend Gayle King shared on CBS Saturday morning, Winfrey "had a little bit of a wedding emergency yesterday" when she saw how white her outfit looked. But crisis averted: On the big day, Winfrey wore a lovely pink outfit "she whipped together" by designer Stella McCartney.

She paired the classy ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat adorned with feathers and flowers, designed by Philip Treacy.

Oprah was among the first celebrity guests to arrive at Windsor Castle, along with Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre.

