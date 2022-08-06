Splash pads offer an affordable way for kids to cool off this Summer

The City of Tyler has three Splash pads across the city available at no charge.

TYLER, Texas — With the recent stretch of hot weather, its another reminder that those long Summer days filled with Texas heat will soon be here to stay.

For parents searching for affordable and fun ways to keep the kiddos cool, the City of Tyler's recreational manager Kandice Johnson says the city's free splash pad parks have a lot to offer.

“It’s a free and easy way, parents can come out, set up their lawn chairs, have a picnic at the park as well as let their kids go splash," Johnson said.

The splash pads offer by the city at no charge include Bergfeld park, Woldert Park, and Faulkner park. They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"It's a safe alternative if you don't feel comfortable with your child going into a pool," Johnson said.

The Fun Forest Splash Pad and Pool is another affordable alternative, with $1 admission for residents, and a $2 fee for non-residents during operating hours Wednesday - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Starting Monday, June 13th, the City of Tyler will also offer its Summer playground program for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years old.

"Those will provide free breakfast and lunch, activities for the kids, games, arts and crafts, [and] water activities," Johnson said.

The program will be held at P.T Cole Park and Emmett J. Scott Park from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free of cost.

The Glass Summer Camp will also begin June 13th but it will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. There is a registration fee of $200 per child and space is limited so pre-registration is required.