FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Making Tortillas

TEXAS, USA — The tortilla, what can’t it do? It goes with every meal, its portable (the burrito ring a beall?) and tacos.
There are no tacos without tortillas. Let that sink in.
So today for Food Friday we make our very own tortillas.
This recipe is quite simple and makes 5-7 tortillas.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Flour
- ½ tsp Salt
- ½ tsp Baking powder
- 1 tbsp Olive oil
- ¼ cup Water
Take dry ingredients and mix into a bowl.
Mix in olive oil.
Add water and knead until dough is firm.
Break off a piece of dough and roll into a ball. Flour a flat surface and rolling pin to help prevent the dough from sticking. Using rolling pin, roll until in a flat circle shape.
Place on hot flat surface to cook.