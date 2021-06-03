FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Making Tortillas

Tortilla. No matter how you say it, we all agree it makes life a little better. From the taco, to the burrito the tortilla can do it all.

TEXAS, USA — The tortilla, what can’t it do? It goes with every meal, its portable (the burrito ring a beall?) and tacos.

There are no tacos without tortillas. Let that sink in.

So today for Food Friday we make our very own tortillas.

This recipe is quite simple and makes 5-7 tortillas.

Ingredients:

1 cup Flour

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Baking powder

1 tbsp Olive oil

¼ cup Water

Take dry ingredients and mix into a bowl.

Mix in olive oil.

Add water and knead until dough is firm.

Break off a piece of dough and roll into a ball. Flour a flat surface and rolling pin to help prevent the dough from sticking. Using rolling pin, roll until in a flat circle shape.

Place on hot flat surface to cook.