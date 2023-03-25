Fritz Hager performs for UT Tyler's homecoming week

"American Idol" and Tyler native Fritz Hager came back home to perform for The University of Texas at Tyler's homecoming.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler is celebrating their homecoming season this week, and on Friday night students and staff were treated to a very special performance.

Tyler native and "American Idol" contestant Fritz Hager took the stage at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center. Many fans were lined up and ready to see the singer perform his hits like "Two Step".

Mineola High School senior Josie Parris said she loved seeing him perform the last time he was in Tyler.

"I think it's super exciting finally getting some recognition for local artists," said the newly crowned Mr. UT Tyler Homecoming King, Adan Govea. "Even just letting the community come out and watch him perform is a super fun time."

CBS19 caught up with Hager before the concert about his rise to fame since his last performance in East Texas.

"A lot has happened since True Vine," Hager said. "I went on tour twice, two new songs out and things have been good."

Hager said he’s moved to Nashville to be closer to the industry and feels like he can write every day. He also mentioned how it’s always a pleasure returning home.

"This is my first time being back to Texas in three months," Hager said. "It's always fun coming back to Tyler playing a show for my hometown."

Hager is no stranger to social media including the app TikTok which is facing a possible ban in the United States. He said regardless of a ban there are always other ways to get people music.

"TikTok is really important right now and the industry relies a lot on it to find new artists," Hager said. "If TikTok leaves there's, I mean, it's not the end for anyone."

Hager had a huge performance and told the audience and CBS19 to keep an eye out for new music coming soon.