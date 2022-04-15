East Texas is filled with fun events this Easter weekend

Easter egg hunts, farmers markets and more this weekend in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Area Easter egg hunts:

• Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Calie’s Acre, 10589 Highway 300, Gilmer. Includes barrel train, jump pad, board maze, music garden, hayride, playground, wheel walk, horse races, photo opportunities. Admission: $5 adults, $15 children for egg hunt. Information: https://www.caliesacre.com/easter .

• Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, courthouse lawn in downtown Gilmer. Sponsored by Goudarzi and Young, will include food trucks, popcorn, petting zoo, snow cones, face painting, Happy the Clown, puppet show by FUMC and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Ages 3 to 10. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. Information: Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce, (903) 843-2413.