Fun filled East Texas events this weekend

Boxing tournament, dance show and Mardi Gras exhibit, and many more fun activities this weekend.

TEXAS, USA — The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

“Belles on Tour,” annual winter show presented by the Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring a variety of dance styles, including jazz, hip hop, military, tap, black light, contemporary, pom, novelty and high kick routines. Guests include Hallsville High School’s auxiliary line, drumline, the Belle dads and host Tyler Lohr. Tickets: $25. Information: belchercenter.com .

“Gowns, Crowns and the Art of Mardi Gras,” on exhibit through March 1, Jefferson Historical Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Features a selection of past Mardi Gras gowns along with crowns and official Mardi Gras posters. Museum hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Information: (903) 665-2775, www.jeffersonmuseum.com .