You can now Funko Pop! Yourself. Here's how it works.

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have someone in your life who is impossible to buy gifts for? Look no further than Funko Pop! Yourself for birthdays, Christmas and anniversaries.

"The number one thing that fans have asked for has been, 'How can me myself become a Funko Pop!?'" said Dave Beré, vice president of retail at Funko, a company that manufactures licensed pop culture collectible figures.

Pop! Yourself allows customers to create replicas of themselves, friends and loved ones. Here's how it works:

Click on this link to get started.

Choose physical features, including body type, skin color, hairstyle, etc.

Pick an outfit.

Select two accessories to be in your figure's hands, such as a basketball, ice cream, purse, television remote and many more options.

For an extra fee, add on a Pop! of a pet.

When checking out, there's also an option to customize your box for free.

Orders are expected to arrive within a week, but you might want to order a little earlier if it's around the holidays, according to Beré.

"It's really important for Pop! Yourself in particular that we hold that time because we want this to be a reliable gift," Beré said.

Pop! Yourself starts at $30.

And I had to ask the man behind the brand the million-dollar question: Should a Funko Pop! stay in the box?

"That's completely up to you. I am an out-of-box collector. For those who like it in the box, that's equally as good," Beré said.