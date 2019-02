Chris Tomlin, a Christian singer and Grand Saline native, will perform at the Presidential Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.

According to the Salt Palace Museum's Facebook page, the breakfast will be on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

