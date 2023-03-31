Hallsville High School sophomore opens up about performing with The Killers

Coleman Goelz has been waiting for this moment for a long time, practicing the song he knew The Killers typically allows an audience member play on stage.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas student was given a major opportunity to check off his bucket list. Coleman Goelz got to play the drums for the rock band The Killers during their concert at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma.

Goelz is a Hallsville High School sophomore who’s love for music comes from his family. He said his love for rock 'n' roll comes specifically from his father.

"My dad, he plays guitar a lot and so actually out in the shop I have my drum set up and also the amps, and guitars," Goelz said.

The Killers were scheduled to perform last Friday at the casino. Goelz and his family had tickets to attend the show, but at the last minute his parents couldn't attend so Goelz took his bandmate Landon Hodges.

According to Goelz, sometimes the band will play their song named “For Reasons Unknown” and invite an audience member on stage to play an instrument. He said he was prepared to be the lucky performer that night.

"My Aunt Tammy and my dad both really wanted me to get up there and play," Goelz said. "It seemed really fun so (my dad) practiced with me on the song a couple times."

Goelz and Hodges held up a quote saying "Please let me drum 'For Reason Unknown'" on their phones at the concert in an attempt to get him on stage.

"We were like second row from the barricade, so we just came up with the idea to hold the phones up because they didn't let signs in so we didn't know what to do," Goelz said.

By the time the concert looked like it was about to end, lead singer Brandon Flowers pointed Goelz out to come on stage and drum the next song.

"I thought, 'oh, it's not gonna happen' because we started putting our phones down like two songs before the end," Hodges said. "We're like I guess it's not going to happen but good old Brandon Flowers. I mean he got us up there."

Golez said getting on stage was terrifying. It wasn't because of the screaming crowd, but rather he was trying his best to not faceplant over the barricade.

"I went back to the drums and they handed me the drumsticks and just said do your best," Golez said. "I got up there and I saw the whole crowd and it was just a very different experience."

After closing out the show, Golez was surrounded by fans of his own. Hodges saw how popular he had become coming off the stage and decided to give him some room.

"Everyone coming up to him and telling him good job," Hodges said. "There were a lot of girls there trying to pick them up so that was pretty cool."

With his new-found fame, Golez proved he’s more that just another Hallsville band student. He said it's surreal that multiple classmates are now calling him famous.

Golez said he’s still thankful for everyone who’s helped him train for that moment. From his percussion director Mr. Box, his band director Ms. Sherri Morgan, his piano teacher Mrs. Gwendolyn Tomlinson and all of his friends through this journey.