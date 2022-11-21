The Thanksgiving Day Parade, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will all be on CBS19.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday 11/24 (Thanksgiving) 9a-12p: The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Kick off the holiday season with The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, anchored by Emmy Award-winning hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, live from New York City.

The special will feature portions of the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City, as well as special performances by the casts of the hit Broadway musicals “Moulin Rouge” and “SIX the Musical.”

Frazier and Knight will anchor from a Sixth Avenue site along the parade route. The beloved parade is famous for its gigantic balloons of cartoon character favorites, fantastic floats and lively marching bands from across the country.

Friday 11/25 8-8:30p: Frosty the Snowman

Friday 11/25 8:30-9p: Frosty Returns

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Friday 11/25 9-11p: A Christmas Proposal

A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

Saturday 11/26 8-9p: Robbie the Reindeer

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

Saturday 11/26 9-10p: The Story of Santa Claus

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

Tuesday 11/29 8-9p: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

This favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

Tuesday 11/29 9-10p: Reindeer in Here

Celebrate the holiday season with a new one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, Reindeer in Here. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, Reindeer in Here is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Sunday 12/4 8:30-10:30p: Fit for Christmas

This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.

Sunday 12/11 8-9p: National Christmas Tree Lightning: Celebrating 100 Years

Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition in its 100th year, presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.

Sunday 12/11 9-11p: Must Love Christmas

A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Sunday 12/18 8:30-10:30p: When Christmas Was Young

A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

Tuesday 12/20 8-10p: Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

CBS presents Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey. Filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden arena, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Wednesday 12/21 9-11p: Homeward Bound: A Grammy® Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

A special tribute concert honoring 16-time GRAMMY® winner Paul Simon with a special appearance by the legendary singer/songwriter himself. The tribute features a star-studded performer lineup of GRAMMY-winning artists, past nominees and iconic voices including Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angélique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Sting, Take 6, Irma Thomas, Shaggy & Jimmy Cliff, Trombone Shorty and Stevie Wonder, who will all pay homage to Simon’s legendary career. Presenters include Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, Folake Olowofoyeku and Oprah Winfrey.

Friday 12/23 8-9p: The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove

The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists, performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.

Friday 12/23 9-11p: Christmas Takes Flight

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

Wednesday 12/28 10-11p: The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

In a one-hour CBS News special, Hartman examines how one simple act of kindness can create a ripple effect that causes real, positive change. Hartman meets an MIT professor as she works on a formula to answer the question: What does it take for an act of kindness to spread? It’s all about ordinary people committing extraordinary acts and changing lives far beyond their own communities. The impact will amaze you.

Saturday 12/31 8-10p, 10:30p-1:30a: New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash