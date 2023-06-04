East Texas Weekend Planner: Easter Edition

TYLER, Texas — The Easter Bunny is hopping his way through East Texas with fun holiday events this weekend across East Texas for the family to enjoy.
Here's a list of events:
April 7
- Tyler State Park Dogwood Days: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tyler State Park
Tyler Blooms Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Southside Bank Downtown Tyler
Beaded and Bedazzled Workshop: 9a.m.-3p.m. at Cassie Edmonds Mosaics
- Dine with the Easter Bunny: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chick-fil-a Broadway Crossing
Third Annual Antique Quilt display: 10 a.m.-4p.m. at Goodman LeGrand Museum
Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
Amazing Kidsz Day at the Museum: 12-4 p.m. at The Texas African-American Museum
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- Musical Theater Gala: 7:30-9 p.m. at Braithwaite Recital Hall
- Open Mic: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
April 8
- Tyler Parks & Rec Run Tyler 5K: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Tyler State Park Dogwood Days: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt: 9-11 a.m. at Bear Creek Smokehouse (Marshall)
- 2023 Whitehouse Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Whitehouse Sports Complex
Third Annual Antique Quilt display: 10 a.m.-4p.m. at Goodman LeGrand Museum
Easter Eggstravaganza: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Southern Oaks Baptist Church
M28 Kids Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cross Brand Cowboy Church
Rose City Farmers Winter Market: 10 a.m.-1p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
Spring Market Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Coco Bean Coffee
BunnyPalooza: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Yesterland Farm (Canton)
Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
Food + Wine Experience at Kiepersol: 12-3 p.m. at Kiepersol Winery
- Spirits of Oakwood: 1 -4:30 p.m. at Historic Oakwood Cemetery
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
Chicago (2002) Sing Along: 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall
April 9
- Easter in Bergfeld Park: 9:30 a.m-12 p.m. at Bergfeld Park
- Domingo de Fiesta (Easter Edition) with DJKarlos Montoya: 3-9 p.m. at Circle Crawfish (Big Sandy)