Tyler's Holiday Lights in the Garden offers visitors unique Christmas experience

"Our long-term goal is to have the entire garden lit up for everyone to enjoy," said Tyler Parks and Recreation Department director Leanne Robinette.

TYLER, Texas — Holiday Lights in the Garden is back, bringing visitors a unique Christmas experience in the Tyler Rose Garden.

Since 2016, the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has been transforming the Rose Garden into a holiday Christmas experience, said Leanne Robinette, director of Tyler Parks and Recreation.

As the years go by and more funding becomes available, lights and features are added, she said.