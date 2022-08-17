Miss Texas Latina 2022 pageant will be held in Houston

Miss Texas Latina pageant will be hosted on Sept. 4th at the Queensbury Theater in Houston, Texas.

Miss Texas Latina is a Latino beauty pageant in Texas that focus on giving young Hispanic women opportunities in the community service, networking modeling, fashion, and entertainment industry.

The pageant's mission is to empower and motivate Latins to step out of their comfort zone, conquer fears, and represent out Latino culture with grace, and education, according to the Miss Texas Latina organization.